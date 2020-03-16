The Recreation Center will be closed until further notice starting Tuesday morning.
It will remain open the rest of the day Monday, but beginning at 5 a.m. Tuesday, it will be closed to the public indefinitely. All activities, leagues and programs are postponed at this time, according to a press release.
In order to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, Campbell County Parks and Recreation is taking measures to limit contact between people, and is following the CDC’s recommendations of not allowing gatherings of 50 or more people.
Those who have an event or anything else scheduled in one of the facilities can contact Parks and Rec. Staff will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and can be contacted at 682-8527.
The Campbell County Rockpile Museum also will be closed starting Tuesday.
