A 53-year-old man who allegedly broke multiple bones in his 50-year-old wife’s face was arrested for domestic battery and strangulation of a household member Saturday night.

Rezident

WOW, what a man!

Marie Sneed

She mother his children. My deep sorrow for the situation. Hopefully that she be safe from be ever again from be hurt. Best recovery,

