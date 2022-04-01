The Gillette City Council is facing a new allegation of violating Open Meetings Law — just days after essentially getting a tutorial from attorneys it had hired that took it to task for past violations of the law.
Councilman Shay Lundvall allegedly sent text messages at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday to two separate groups regarding a Cam-plex issue. Each group included three council members other than Lundvall himself.
In both group texts, two of the three council members responded to Lundvall's texts.
“Have you guys been contacted by anyone about the barns at camplex not being used?” Lundvall texted. “Or trying to get used and staff will not let them because of roofing issues?”
In one group text, a council member responded, saying they were told practice schedules had been canceled for April for rodeo kids, and another council member just responded with “no.”
In the other group text, two council members, including Councilman Tim Carsrud replied, saying they had not heard anything about the Cam-plex barns.
Lundvall then texted back to both groups, saying “as a friendly reminder, we need to communicate back to them that we do not get involved with daily operations. We want to encourage them to get in touch with the land board and Jeff. To work out the schedules conflict.”
“Just trying to save us from any miscommunication that could take place,” Lundvall wrote.
In both group texts, the two council members who had replied earlier both thanked Lundvall for the heads up.
Besides Lundvall, Carsrud and Billy Montgomery, screenshots of the text messages did not indicate which council member said what, since they were only identified as a phone number since they were not saved into the person's phone from which the screenshots were taken.
Montgomery did not reply to Lundvall's text.
Under the Wyoming Open Meetings Law, a meeting occurs when a quorum — and for the City Council, that means four members — get together for the purpose of discussing public business.
A Wyoming Association of Municipalities handbook cautions council members that "meetings may also include the gathering of the members of the governing body who are in communication with each other by means of a telephone conference call, or online internet discussion. Such meetings, if pre-arranged, would constitute a meeting if a quorum is 'present' on the conference call online."
City Administrator Hyun Kim said that on Thursday, City Councilman Nathan McLeland alerted city staff of a potential violation of Open Meetings Law.
“We contacted the mayor, and we confirmed that earlier that afternoon, there was a request made by the council president to initiate communication with members of council,” Kim said Friday afternoon.
Lundvall allegedly started two separate text message chains, each one with three council members. This means each group text had four council members in it, which constitutes a quorum. And wherever there is a quorum, proper notice must be given.
Kim said the texts were “fairly innocuous and benign,” but that the city will release the texts “in the spirit of transparency.” Screenshots of the text messages are available on the city's website.
The incident came just two days after the City Council received a third-party review of City Council conduct over the last several years. It found that the council engaged in a number of improper actions, including violations of Open Meetings Law. One of those was group texts to discuss public business.
In the report, one of the best practices that was recommended was that “notice of a special meeting of the governing body should be properly provided any time a quorum of Council will be gathered in any context where City business will be discussed. This includes group emails and/or texts involving a quorum of the governing body.”
The City Council will address the issue at the start of its meeting Tuesday night.
This story has been updated to include portions of the text messages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.