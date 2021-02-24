The proposed bill that would bring the formation of an independent community college district in Gillette to a public vote later this year was moved out of committee and into the Senate floor Wednesday.
The five-member Senate Education Committee voted unanimously to send the bill to the Senate floor, with the understanding that its sponsor, Sen. Jeff Wasserburger, R-Gillette, and committee member Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Sheridan, work together on an amendment compromising some of Sheridan County and the Northern Wyoming Community College District’s concerns about the possible split.
Despite the unanimous vote, several committee members still had concerns about the bill, the process that led to this point in Gillette College’s proposed split from its district and the state of funding for higher education in Wyoming.
Now the bill is headed to the Senate floor, where Wasserburger and Biteman agreed to work on a compromise regarding the potential financial transition between Gillette College and Sheridan College before it is heard on the floor, as early as next week.
Tribley recently sent a letter objecting to the current bill and asking legislators for $3 million per year for Sheridan College during Gillette College’s accreditation process, up to five years.
During the committee meeting Wednesday, Wasserburger suggested an incremental decrease of the funding Sheridan College would lose based on a three-year rolling average, similar to how K-12 funding models account for schools that lose enrollment.
Biteman said that could work as a good starting point as they collaborate on a possible amendment.
In the current bill, the district is called the Gillette College Community College District. Because of the redundancy, Wasserburger suggested calling it the Gillette College District, to which Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Albany, proposed Gillette Community College District. A new name will be decided and added to the bill as an amendment.
