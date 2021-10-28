An increase in patients in need of oxygen treatments has raised the demand for oxygen equipment, causing Campbell County Health to ask patients to check for unused oxygen cylinders that can be returned.
Unused oxygen equipment, especially oxygen cylinders, can be returned to CCH’s Home Medical Resources between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, according to a CCH press release.
