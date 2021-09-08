Campbell County recorded three more COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, when the Wyoming Department of Health reported 21 more deaths statewide.

There have now been 71 COVID-19 related deaths in the county and 879 coronavirus-related deaths statewide.

The newly recorded Campbell County deaths involved two older adult women and one adult man, all of whom died in August.

All three were hospitalized. None were known to have health conditions putting them at greater risk of severe COVID-19 related complications, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

While all three were hospitalized, the man and one woman were hospitalized out of state.

Wyoming recorded more than 1,000 new confirmed cases since Friday, 97 of which were counted in Campbell County.

Here are the latest numbers:

CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS

First vaccine doses administered: 11,145 (as of Monday)

Second vaccine doses administered: 9,143 (as of Monday)

Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,111 Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days

Number of new confirmed cases: 97

Number of probables: 629

Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 467

Confirmed total since pandemic began: 5,899

Number of active cases: 288

Recoveries: 5,952

Recoveries in past seven days: 246

New deaths: 3

Overall deaths: 71

Hospitalizations today: 13

WYOMING NUMBERS