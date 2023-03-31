A pickup truck carries a payload of snow in the Spirit Hall Ice Arena parking lot on Friday, March 3. The extra weight on the truck's wheels might come in handy, as Gillette is expected to see another 6 inches of snow starting Monday afternoon.
After a snowy wake-up call Friday morning, locals can look forward to a couple of nice days this weekend before bunkering down for more snow come Monday, much like the early-week snowfall seen throughout this month.
Temperatures Friday are expected to remain in the mid-30s with about 1-3 inches of snow expected in the area, said Matt Bunkers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.