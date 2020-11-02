Already anticipating more than 10,000 early and absentee voters to cast their ballots before tomorrow's general election, more voters decided to beat the lines at the polls. What they found were long lines at the Campbell County Courthouse on the last day of early voting. At on time Monday afternoon, the line ran out the front doors and up Gillette Avenue toward Twin Spruce Junior High School a couple blocks up the street.

