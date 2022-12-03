Rick Payne places presents in a stuffed-to-the-windows bus to be taken to the Veterans’ Wyoming Home in Buffalo in 2019. The Angel Tree program gathers Christmas gifts for veterans. Those who live at the home say the gifts are a great pick-me-up and they’re grateful.
The angel tree at Perkins Restaurant is another way locals can make a difference in someone’s life at Christmas.
Locals can “adopt” a veteran from the angel tree and buy items to cross off wishes. The tags will include the veteran’s name, clothing sizes and what they’d like for Christmas. All of the gifts are given to veterans at the Veterans’ Home of Wyoming in Buffalo.
