A pickup truck carries a payload of snow in the Spirit Hall Ice Arena parking lot on Friday, March 3. The extra weight on the truck's wheels might come in handy, as Gillette is expected to see another 3-5 inches of snow starting Wednesday afternoon.
Gillette should be getting a few inches of snow today and tomorrow.
Snow should start falling late Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, with an expected accumulation of 3 to 5 inches, said Aaron Dye, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota.
