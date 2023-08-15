A man accused of firing a round near his sister’s head during an argument then arming himself with rifles before police arrived has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.
Dylan A. Eldridge, 29, received imposed 4.5- to five-year sentences for each of two possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent convictions at his July 17 sentencing hearing. The sentences are to run consecutive, totaling nine to 10 years, according to court documents.
District Judge Stuart S. Healy III also gave Eldridge $5,000 in fines, $525 in other fees and credit for 339 days served.
Eldridge was recommended for the Youthful Offender Transition Program, also known as Boot Camp.
His attorney filed a motion for the judge to correct the sentence due to the amount of the fines. He said each of those convictions carry a maximum fine of $1,000 and asked the sentence be corrected to reflect fines not to exceed that amount, rather than the $2,500 fines given, according to court documents.
Eldridge pleaded guilty to both counts in an April change of plea hearing after a mistrial the day of his scheduled jury trial in March allowed more time to reach a plea agreement.
The mistrial was determined to not have been the fault of the defense, court or prosecution, according to court documents.
A juror was ordered to show cause for why she missed jury duty March 6, the day the trial was to begin and the court found she did not willfully violate her jury duty and was found not in contempt of court, according to court documents.
Eldridge later agreed to enter the guilty pleas in exchange for an open sentencing, meaning sentencing recommendations were not made to the judge prior to the hearing.
Eldridge was arrested June 29, 2022 after reportedly shooting a bullet near his sister’s head during an argument, then holing up with rifles and ammunition before eventually surrendering to police, according to court documents.
His sister told officers that an argument broke out between her and Eldridge after she had argued with two other women who live at the Hopi Circle residence they all shared. Eldridge told his sister to stay out of it and threw his hat at her.
When she began walking down the stairs, holding Eldridge’s son in her arms, she said Eldridge grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the wall, according to court documents.
Eldridge took his son from her then grabbed his sister by her shirt, pushing her toward a couch. He then allegedly threw a highchair at her.
The sister then walked downstairs and heard her stepfather say “put that away, it’s not needed.” Eldridge went to the top of the landing with a gun in his hand, not far from his sister.
He then pointed the gun in her face, exchanged words, then moved the gun a foot away from her head and fired a round into the wall, according to court documents.
The gunshot was close enough to her face that she said she “could taste the smoke” and had an instant ringing in her ears, according to court documents.
Eldridge then kicked her and she made her way out of the residence.
After his sister left the residence, Eldridge had allegedly armed himself with more guns, including a .338 caliber sniper rifle, and set up a position upstairs in the residence. He allegedly told his girlfriend he was not going back to jail and that he was willing to get into a shootout with law enforcement.
When officers responded to Hopi Circle, they were told they were being watched through a rifle scope by Eldridge. Eldridge eventually surrendered to officers and was walked out by a friend who convinced him to leave the residence.
A search found the .338 Lapua rifle with a chambered round positioned near an oversized windowsill as a potential sniping position. A loaded .223 rifle was found behind that position, along with a 9mm handgun and a loaded .338 magazine and extra rounds of .338 and .223 bullets, according to court documents.
At the time, Eldridge was charged with counts of felony aggravated assault and battery for firing the gun near his sister and squeezing her by the throat during their argument. The felony possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent charge was for the set-up of rifles and guns inside of the residence allegedly intended for use against law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.