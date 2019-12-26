When the anonymous $1 million donation came in, “We all were speechless,” said Robbie McLeland, a board member and treasurer for the AVA Community Art Center. “It really blew us away. It was very unexpected.”
The gift was received in summer 2018 and has changed the outlook for the nonprofit.
“It gives you confidence as an organization,” said board member Dara Corkery. “Especially when someone’s willing to give to your organization and support the arts.”
On average, AVA receives about $40,000 a year in donations, McLeland said.
That makes up about 16% of AVA’s general operations for the year, said AVA director Quinn Goldhammer.
The anonymous $1 million donation came with no strings attached.
“We could do whatever we wanted with it,” McLeland said.
But the board believed it would be best to invest the money instead of spending it all at once. The $1 million was placed in an endowment fund, and AVA has been using the interest to help with everyday operations. Corkery estimates that the interest alone makes up 25% of AVA’s operating budget.
The Campbell County Commissioners encouraged AVA to have a written policy in place, just in case a similar situation happens again.
The donation has made things a little bit easier for the organization. Without it, “we’d be fighting from year to year,” McLeland said.
“This is a nice little springboard,” Corkery said.
“A fresh breath of air,” McLeland added.
In addition to helping with the day-to-day operations, the donation has helped with AVA’s long-term goals as well, one of which includes getting the ceramics program up and running again.
Corkery said she hopes to fire up AVA’s gas kiln and is working with artists around the region to make it happen.
“Even with all the donations and grants and sponsorships, we still struggle quite a bit,” McLeland said.
“Here’s 25% that we don’t have to go out and fight for every day,” Corkery said. “As a nonprofit, you’re constantly working and wanting to grow, do new things, those are goals you’re working toward and raising money for.”
Corkery added that AVA respects the donor’s decision to remain anonymous.
“We’re very thankful, if this person is reading this article, extremely thankful,” she said.
Now more than ever, Goldhammer said, culture and the arts are an important part of making a community somewhere people want to raise a family in.
“There’s a shift in thinking right now,” she said. “People are interested in the livability and beautification of the space that they’re in, they’re not necessarily only chasing the jobs. Art is diversifying our economy in a lot of interesting ways, and that’s really important to Gillette.”
