Over the weekend, comments and emails spread about the possibility of changes to the dual-language immersion (DLI) programs at Rawhide and Stocktrail Elementary schools.
School board chairwoman Anne Ochs confirmed that school administration has proposed making changes, but since the school board hasn't met since last month, the first time it will be discussed with the group will be at the school board meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. The school board meeting is held at the Educational Services Center Building.
