A 32-year-old man was ticketed for breach of peace Tuesday night after allegedly threatening two people that he had a .38 and “hollow points with their names on it” after they were retrieving a washer and dryer as instructed by their landlord, said Sheriff’s Lt. Paul Pownall.
Man ticketed after allegedly threatening two with ‘hollow points with their names on it’
Jake Goodrick
