As health care workers across the state begin to receive their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Mark Gordon signed two proclamations declaring today COVID-19 Pandemic Heroes Day and Friday as Military Health Care Heroes Day.
“These individuals have put the needs of Wyoming and the nation above their own, risking their own safety in the performance of their duties,” Gordon said in a video message.
“As we approach this holiday season, many of our heroes are sacrificing times with their families to serve our communities and keep us all safe.”
In Campbell County, the first COVID-19 vaccine doses will be administered Thursday morning at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
Per the Wyoming Department of Health’s vaccination tiers, those directly involved with patient care are set to be the first to receive the vaccine.
That tier includes direct inpatient care and emergency department staff, as well as emergency medical services workers, including Campbell County Fire Department personnel who are EMTs.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received by Public Health and stored at the hospital is given in two doses, with the second one coming three to four weeks after the initial shot.
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 12
- Number of probables: 317
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 128
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 3,194
- Number of active cases: 129
- Recoveries: 3,347
- Recoveries in past seven days: 489
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 22
- Hospitalizations: 20
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 171
- Number of probables: 5,427
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 1,994
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 34,883
- Number of active cases: 2,524
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 328
- Hospitalizations: 173 (as of Dec. 15)
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 5,634 (913)
Natrona: 4,789 (1,243)
Fremont: 3,317 (459)
Campbell: 3,194 (317)
Albany: 3,081 (272)
Sweetwater: 2,446 (128)
Sheridan: 1,976 (383)
Weston: 361 (75)
Crook: 334 (25)
Johnson: 295 (132)
