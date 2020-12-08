Thunder Basin Ford is raising money for Blessings in a Backpack on Saturday.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Thunder Basin Ford,t 1100 W. Second St.,, there will be a silent auction with last-minute Christmas gifts and an ugly sweater contest.
Who can participate? Any home within the city limits. Nominate yourself, a neighbor, or a friend. Deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11.
First-place winner will receive $300, second place wins $200 and third place wins $100 in both the Judge’s Choice and the People’s Choice categories.
