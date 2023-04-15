Gillette calligraphy classes illustrate Japanese culture

Sunshine streamed through the windows of the library’s Pioneer Room as students dipped brushes into ink and placed bristles to paper.
As the black ink soaked into the fibrous sheets, brushstrokes varied from smooth to halted, some beginning a stroke with fervor before petering off into uncertainty. Although assorted in method, all of the artists in the room Monday had one goal in mind: Recreate an image staring back at them from a separate sheet of paper.
Technically a word, the image was unlike any most Wyomingites will see in their day-to-day life or perhaps in their entire life. In other parts of the world, the words, so strange and uncommon to those in rural America, are instinctually interpreted.
On Monday, it was Yuki Ayukawa’s task to illustrate and explain the Japanese Kanji to those who chose to join in her calligraphy workshop.
The library was the last stop of Ayukawa’s visit to Gillette, as she explained her life and culture to students earlier in the day at Westwood High School and Twin Spruce Junior High. Part of the Japan Outreach Initiative that has partnered with 30 states, Ayukawa is the first coordinator assigned to Wyoming.
Ayukawa is based out of the Global Engagement Office at the University of Wyoming but throughout her two-year stay she visits schools and libraries across the state. The goal is to educate residents on Japanese culture and life, offering a taste of the Asian continent that locals could otherwise never be exposed to.
Japanese outreach
The Japan Outreach Initiative began a partnership with the University of Wyoming to promote an awareness of Japan in areas that have few Japan-related activities.
Ayukawa said that while some cities in America are exposed to her culture, she’s found that rural areas have little to no exposure.
“That’s why I’m here,” Ayukawa said. “We don’t go to New York or California because there are already many Japanese people and they know the Japanese culture already. But here, some people say, ‘It’s my first time ever seeing Japanese people.’”
Ayukawa said she’s also met with many who are interested in learning about Japan because of their exposure through manga or anime. But she pointed out that for many, Japanese culture is only found through mainstream media, which isn’t a real representation of the culture’s depth.
“To give those (real) opportunities to people, that, I’m so interested in,” she said.
Although not an origami or calligraphy teacher by trade, Ayukawa taught students and locals a genuine piece of her culture Monday — a piece of culture that some were willing to travel to taste.
Pikachu and friendship
Selina Materi’s drive into town early this week was met with clear roads and sunshine, a far cry from the week before when she was looking into the eyes of a winter storm warning.
The Upton native was thankful the library chose to postpone the calligraphy workshop that was originally slated for April 4 to Monday. She wanted to make sure she could make it for a specific reason.
“My daughter-in-law is from Japan and I kind of want to surprise her with some calligraphy,” Materi said.
Her son met his future wife when he was stationed in Japan with the Navy. Now the family lives in Indianapolis and could soon be receiving a sweet surprise including the images Materi learned in the workshop.
In an hour’s time, students learned tome — stop; hane — an upward brushstroke; and harai — a sweeping motion. The motions came easier to some than others but slowly and surely, more and more sheets were covered in the sleek black ink and new symbols.
Small talk passed between writers as brushstroke orders were misplaced, causing some to question if they’d disturb the order of the universe. But after about 30 minutes of practice, they were ready to create their final kanji on real calligraphy paper.
Bailey Eckenrod, 13, chose to use friendship as her final word. She’d come to the class from a slight insistence by her mother but also had interest in the Japanese culture.
“It was fun,” she said. “I’ve seen these (characters) a couple times in anime. I watch anime, read manga, practice in Japanese on DuoLingo.”
Although she’d only practiced Japanese for about two weeks, Bailey was already a leg up on seventh grader Josh Matthews who had his first experience with the language in Twin Spruce’s library earlier that day.
As part of Ayukawa’s presentation to the junior high students, she dove into the differences between schools in America and Japan. One of those differences is seen at the beginning and end of class when Japanese students thank and pay respect to their teacher by bowing to them before taking a seat.
“We say thank you to our teachers for coming to our class and teaching something to us,” she said.
Josh was in charge of leading his peers through the process, signaling for students to stand, bow and sit back down.
“It was my favorite part,” Josh said. “I’d never heard anything like it.”
The students were then able to test their crafting techniques with an origami lesson, starting with beginner level paper airplanes before taking on the more challenging Pikachu and balloon.
Although simple in nature, the students were able to appreciate the differences between how they’ve learned in America versus how Ayukawa grew up in Japan. Ayukawa knows she will take learning moments back with her when she does head home from Laramie.
Her hometown of Fukuoka is small for Japan but has a population of about three million people, a stark contrast to the rural Wyoming towns she’s visited. She’s also dealt with a complete change of climate.
“This is a very different learning environment for me, totally different,” Ayukawa said, “I have learned how to survive in a cold area but I am still enjoying my time.”
