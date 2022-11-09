First National Bank of Gillette on Highway 59 was robbed Wednesday morning and a suspect is in custody.
Police officers responded to the report of a bank robbery at 9:07 a.m. and now have a suspect in custody, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 5:52 pm
First National Bank of Gillette on Highway 59 was robbed Wednesday morning and a suspect is in custody.
Police officers responded to the report of a bank robbery at 9:07 a.m. and now have a suspect in custody, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.