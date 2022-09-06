A new public swimming pool is still a year and a half away from opening in Gillette, but when it opens up, there’s a possibility it could be at a new location and run by the county.
The old City Pool is being demolished right now, and the plan had been to rebuild it in the same location.
Tuesday night, City Administrator Hyun Kim said city staff and county staff have been having conversations on the possibility of building the new pool by the Rec Center.
According to initial discussions, the city and county would both pay for the construction of the outdoor pool, and once it’s complete the county would take over operations, with the intention of keeping it free to the public, Kim said.
This would save the city money, he added. The city spends about $250,000 a year to operate the pool, and this doesn’t include the money it pays the Rec Center for lifeguards to staff the pool.
The clock is ticking on the project, Kim said.
“We need to start talking about this and allow the public to provide input,” he said.
On Oct. 11, the City Council meeting will be dedicated to this topic. It will include a presentation by city staff, as well as an opportunity for the City Council to hear from residents.
