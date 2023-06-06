A teenager accused of stealing guns from his grandfather’s house and firing 10 shots into the air from a moving van has pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary.
Brayden M. Larson, 18, pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary at his District Court arraignment May 3.
He was bound over to District Court after Circuit Judge Wendy M. Bartlett found probable cause April 28 to suspect Larson of the alleged crime.
A four-day trial would begin Sept. 11 if a plea deal is not reached before then, according to court documents.
Larson was arrested April 22 after 10 gunshots were reported fired on Nogales Way the night before. At the time, he had been charged with 10 misdemeanor counts of reckless endangering, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police found 10 brass shell casings in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Nogales Way where witnesses said an older silver van had spun its tires while someone inside, later identified as Larson, fired a gun repeatedly.
Sheriff’s deputies later on stopped a 1992 Chevy Astro van driven by Larson near Foothills Theatre for expired registration and found a 45 ACP Taurus handgun and a Taurus revolver, able to fire 45 Colt and 410 shotshell, inside the van, according to court documents.
Larson had a suspended driver’s license and was arrested by deputies. Someone who was in the van said that Larson had fired the gunshots into the air on Nogales Way earlier because their friend they were picking up was taking too long.
Larson said he had fired an AR-15 rifle earlier that day but denied firing a handgun. He told police both handguns found in the van were his and said he had been in the Nogales Way parking lot that day, but that he returned to the hotel room he was living in after, according to court documents.
Later that day, Larson’s sister reported a burglary after finding at least three guns had been taken from her grandfather’s house, along with several coffee cans full of coins and several trays of money.
Their grandfather was contacted and described the three guns stolen as matching the two handguns found in the van along with an AR-15 rifle.
Police got a search warrant for the Budget Inn hotel room Larson had been staying in and found boxes of ammo, an AR-15, a Pentax camera, a coffee can full of coins and several dusty bottles of alcohol.
When questioned about the items at jail later that day, Larson denied the guns were his and said they were his “homies,” according to court documents. He denied having been at his grandfather’s house since he was 10 years old and stopped talking to police.
After the interview, Larson made a phone call to his mom from jail and asked her to have his grandfather drop the charges.
The next day, Larson asked to talk to police and admitted to being outside his grandfather’s home, but said he never went inside. He told police that two other men went inside and brought out items and denied knowing anything about stolen guns.
He then allegedly became upset and screamed in an officer’s face while approaching him chest-to-chest, to which the officer took him down to the ground, according to court documents.
Pry marks were found inside one of the window frames of Larson’s grandfather’s house which were linked to a tire iron found in the back of the van Larson was pulled over in.
Aggravated burglary carries a penalty of up to 25 years in prison, a $50,000 fine or both.
