The deadline to apply for an open seat on the Campbell County Commission has come and gone, and there are eight applicants.
As of Tuesday morning, there were only two applicants, but six more threw their names into the hat by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Troy McKeown, Claude Dower, Tony Merchen, Doug Griffis, Martin Phillips and Jeff Raney all applied Tuesday, said Campbell County Republican Party Chairwoman Vicki Kissack. These six join Colleen Faber and Robert Palmer, who applied Friday.
The county Republican Party Central Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the chambers of the Gillette City Council to select three finalists to send to the county commissioners.
McKeown, Phillips and Raney were applicants for the last open commission seat at the end of 2018, and McKeown and Raney were finalists. Then, there were 19 candidates for the seat.
See Wednesday's News Record for more on this story.
