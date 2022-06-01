Summer Reading Kick Off (copy)
Buy Now

Addison Doherty, 4, left, and Emma Nelson, 4, dance the “Hokey Pokey” at the kickoff party for the 2016 Campbell County Public Library summer reading program. This year’s program will kick off this week.

 News Record File Photo

A summer reading kickoff party will be in full swing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Campbell County Public Library.

The theme for summer reading programs this year is “Oceans of Possibilities.”

(1) comment

Ka12

Has Kevin Bennett and his merry band of book mercenaries approved the summer reading list?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.