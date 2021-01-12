Kids today can learn more about the homesteading era in Campbell County through the toys children played with a century ago.
On Saturday, children ages 5-12 are invited to the Rockpile Museum, 900 W. Second St., to pick up a bag filled with homesteading-themed activities. They can take the bags home home with them and build something that a child during the homesteading days in 1921 and 1922 may have made.
