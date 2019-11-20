Bolstered by a pair of record-smashing efforts the last two years, the Festival of Trees has raised more than $2.1 million to support local health care efforts through LifeLine, the Close to Home Hospice Hospitality House and other initiatives across Campbell County.
The Festival of Trees demolished its annual fundraising mark in 2017 by bringing in $256,000, more than $100,000 over the previous record of $153,000 set in 2014. Last year, the event came close again with $248,000 raised.
It took the Festival of Trees 19 years since its inception in 1992 to break the $100,000 mark, and now the Festival of Trees Committee is excited to maintain a level of momentum from the past couple of years by targeting a quarter million dollars a year.
The event began in 1992 as a unique community event with a holiday theme to raise money for Campbell County Memorial Hospital’s LifeLine program.
In 2004, it merged with the Campbell County Healthcare Foundation to reassert its commitment to a common purpose, which is providing funding for health care in Campbell County. Its success has grown through more than a quarter-century of giving.
Because of the Festival of Trees, seniors who depend on LifeLine services did not have to choose between potentially life-saving medical response and program price hikes that threatened some on fixed incomes to make difficult choices. The Festival of Trees Committee usually donates $20,000 to LifeLine, but doubled that to $40,000 last year to help alleviate the financial pressure for local users of the service.
This will be the Festival of Trees’ 28th year of spreading holiday cheer and raising money to help meet the community’s important health care needs.
Through the years
Here’s a rundown of the trees and wreaths donated throughout the years, along with the money raised:
1992:
- 16 trees and 15 wreaths were sold at auction and $9,172 was raised for the LifeLine program.
1993:
- 18 trees and 20 wreaths were auctioned. $13,579 was raised for LifeLine and a transport incubator. The silent auction was added.
1994:
- 19 trees and 20 wreaths raised $21,335 for LifeLine and for outpatient cancer care.
1995:
- 20 trees and 20 wreaths raised $24,110 for LifeLine and emergency care equipment. The Gift Shop was added to give all visitors an opportunity to support the Festival of Trees.
1996:
- 20 trees, 20 wreaths and five celebrity trees brought in $26,465 to benefit LifeLine, buy a chemistry analyzer for the Lab and a single chamber pacemaker for the ICU. Celebrity trees became what are now known as “elf trees.”
1997:
- 20 trees, 20 wreaths and 20 elf trees brought in $34,792 for LifeLine, and bought extrication equipment for EMS, and a Bair Hugger Blanket and blanket warmer for the Emergency Care Department.
1998:
- 20 trees, 20 wreaths and 20 elf trees brought in $46,112 for LifeLine, bought chemotherapy treatment chairs and an EKG machine for the Cardiac Rehabilitation Department.
1999:
- 20 trees, 21 wreaths and 21 elf trees brought in $50,000 for LifeLine, a chemotherapy mixing hood for the Pharmacy, an ABR infant hearing screening device and patient care equipment for the Cancer Center.
2000:
- 20 trees, 21 wreaths and 20 elf trees brought in $56,000. The funds raised benefited the LifeLine Emergency Response System and equipment for the Emergency Care Department, Rehabilitation Services, Surgery, Dialysis Unit and the Cancer Center.
2001:
- 20 trees, 21 wreaths and 20 elf trees brought in $76,000 for the LifeLine Program and the Heptner Radiation Oncology Center.
2002:
- 20 trees, 20 wreaths and 20 elf trees raised $60,000 for LifeLine, OB and the Heptner Radiation Oncology Center.
2003:
- 21 trees, 21 wreaths and 20 elf trees raised $60,000 for LifeLine.
2004:
- 15 trees, 22 wreaths and 25 elf trees raised $66,000 for LifeLine, Hospice and Hospitality rooms.
2005:
- 14 large trees, 26 elf trees and 25 wreaths raised $66,000 for LifeLine and the Hospice/Hospitality House. The Holiday Hole-in-One was added.
2006:
- 12 large trees, 26 elf trees, 24 wreaths and two special auction items raised more than $51,000 for LifeLine and the Hospice Hospitality House.
2007:
- 14 large trees, 18 elf trees, 27 wreaths and one special auction item raised more than $61,000 for LifeLine, and the Hospice Hospitality House.
2008:
- 15 large trees, 23 elf trees, 17 wreaths and auction items raised more than $63,000 for LifeLine and the Hospice Hospitality House.
2009:
- 18 large trees, 23 elf trees, 20 wreaths and auction items raised more than $80,000 for LifeLine and the Hospice Hospitality House.
2010:
- 20 large trees, 20 elf trees, 20 wreaths and auction items raised more than $80,000 for LifeLine and the Hospice Hospitality House.
2011:
- 26 large trees, 16 elf trees, 27 wreaths and auction items raised $110,000.
2012:
- 24 large trees, 14 elf trees, 28 wreaths and auction items raised $130,000 — $20,000 of that went to LifeLine and $110,000 went to the Close to Home Hospice Hospitality House.
2013:
- 22 large trees, 22 elf trees and 27 wreaths brought in $100,000 — of which $20,000 went to LifeLine and $80,000 to Close to Home Hospice Hospitality House.
2014:
- 21 large trees, 19 elf trees and 22 wreaths brought in $153,000 — of which $80,000 went to Close to Home Hospitality House, $20,000 to LifeLine and $30,000 was pledged to the Campbell County Healthcare Foundation Scholarship Fund.
2015:
- 23 large trees, 21 elf trees and 25 wreaths brought in $104,000 for Close to Home Hospice Hospitality House, LifeLine and other heath care needs in the community.
2016:
- 24 large trees, 19 elf trees and 18 wreaths brought in $74,700 for Close to Home Hospice Hospitality House and LifeLine Emergency Response Systems.
2017:
- 18 large trees, 19 elf trees and 23 wreaths brought in a record $256,217, including $50,000 from an anonymous donor, for LifeLine, the Close to Home Hospice Hospitality House and the PET/CT Capital Campaign.
2018: 22 large trees, 20 elf trees and 19 wreaths brought in a near record $248,000 for LifeLine and Close to Home Hospice Hospitality House.
Source: Festival of Trees Committee
