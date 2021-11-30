The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 36 on Tuesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, reported receiving 156 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases on Tuesday and 109 reports of new probable cases.
Also on Tuesday, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 148, leaving the state with 1,234 active cases.
Laramie County had 231 active cases; Natrona County had 178; Uinta County had 168; Campbell had 115; Sheridan had 100; Sweetwater had 61; Albany had 60; Fremont had 32; Washakie had 30; Johnson and Teton had 28; Carbon, Park and Platte had 27; Lincoln had 24; Niobrara and Sublette had 17; Converse had 16; Big Horn and Goshen had 15; Crook had 11; Weston had six, and Hot Springs had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 111,089 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in the state. Of those, 108,427 have recovered.
