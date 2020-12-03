Another 27 Wyoming residents have died of causes related to the coronavirus, the Wyoming Department of Health announced Thursday.
However, at the same time, the number of active cases around the state dropped by 1,001 on Thursday, the department’s figures showed.
The deaths reported Thursday came from 10 different counties and occurred between October and late November. Most of the victims were older adults and most had underlying health conditions known to put coronavirus patients at a higher risk.
The deaths bring the number of Wyoming residents to die from complications of the virus to 257.
According to the department, nine Natrona County residents died, including six who were living in long-term care facilities.
Other victims included four Fremont County residents, four Sweetwater County residents, three residents of Campbell County, two Laramie County residents and one resident each of Crook, Johnson, Sheridan, Sublette and Uinta counties.
However, at the same time, the number of people reported to have recovered from coronavirus since the first case was diagnosed in Wyoming in mid-March went up by 1,545 on Thursday, pushing the number of active cases below 7,000.
The Health Department said 552 new confirmed cases were reported Thursday, along with 19 probable cases.
When combined with the increase in recoveries, the state was left with 6,708 active cases, a decline of 1,001 from Wednesday.
Natrona County had 1,458 active cases; Laramie County had 1,256; Campbell County had 715; Albany had 448; Fremont had 410; Sweetwater had 396; Goshen had 309; Washakie had 208; Sheridan had 202; Park had 191; Uinta had 169; Lincoln had 143; Teton had 132; Johnson had 120; Sublette had 78; Carbon had 76; Platte had 75; Converse had 74; Big Horn had 69; Weston had 62; Hot Springs had 59; Crook had 32, and Niobrara had 26.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Reports of new confirmed cases came from 22 counties. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 96, while Sweetwater County had 92 new confirmed cases.
The increase brought to 30,518 the number of confirmed cases seen since the pandemic began.
The number of probable cases increased by 19 on Thursday to total 4,560.
The growth in recoveries brought to 28,113 the number of people to recover from confirmed or probable cases since mid-March.
