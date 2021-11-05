Woman charged in theft of opioids
RIVERTON (WNE) — A Riverton woman is accused of stealing 1,200 opioid pills from SageWest Health Care, where she worked in 2020.
Maria Peterson, born 1973, now is charged with three counts of felony drug possession — each punishable by up to seven years in prison and $15,000 in fines — one misdemeanor drug possession charge and another misdemeanor theft. Peterson was transferred to Fremont County District Court for felonylevel prosecution on Oct. 1.
Court documents assembled by a Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agent and filed in Riverton Circuit Court Sept. 3 allege that Peterson was responsible for transferring medications within the hospital, such as to different dispensers, or to disposal for expiration, but that about 1,200 of the pills in her care did not make it to their slated destinations.
The SageWest Health Care pharmacy department director had reported to Riverton Police Department in January 2021 that Peterson had been stealing prescription medications from the hospital.
In 2019 and 2020, Peterson worked as a pharmacy technician for the hospital, court documents state.
“Her job description did not involve providing medications for patients,” the affidavit reads, noting that she transferred medications from one location to another within the hospital using dispensing machines.
The hospital tracks medications from place to place using paper and electronic logs.
Court documents allege that tablets of “varying weights” were removed from the pharmacy or medicine cabinets at the hospital and that Peterson signed them out electronically or by initialing a paper log.
“Rather than placing them in another location, the medications would become unaccounted for within the hospital system,” documents continue.
———
Man who complained of snipers faces drug charge
PINEDALE (WNE) — A “very paranoid” Pinedale man who told Sublette County dispatchers on Oct. 12 that snipers were trying to shoot him faces a new felony drug possession charge as well as possible probation revocation.
That day, John E. Handy was on court-ordered unsupervised probation after recently reaching a plea agreement for one felony charge of delivery of THC oil wax “dabs” and a third misdemeanor THC possession charge. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to five to seven years in prison, suspended for a 30- day jail sentence and three years unsupervised probation.
Deputies who talked with Handy Oct. 12 said he was hiding behind clothing and items in his truck and had called the sheriff’s office for protection. As Handy got out of his truck to get into a deputy’s car for protection, he was quickly searched and the deputy found an uncapped used syringe with liquid in it that tested presumptive positive for meth, according to court records.
Although the liquid was less than the felony amount of 3 grams, Handy’s prior possession convictions led to a new enhanced felony charge.
Handy’s arraignment on the new drug charge is set for 9 a.m., Nov. 18, in 9th District Court. His probation revocation hearing is scheduled to follow his arraignment.
Judge Marv Tyler had warned Handy at his sentencing that another possession misdemeanor could result in the felony. If he violated terms of his unsupervised probation, Handy could be ordered to report for imprisonment.
———
Grand Teton elk hunt begins this weekend
JACKSON (WNE) — Grand Teton National Park’s elk reduction program will begin Saturday.
The only area open to hunters admitted to the program is Wyoming Game and Fish elk hunt area 75, located east of U.S. Highway 89. The Antelope Flats section of the area will close Nov. 22, and the remaining portions will close Dec. 12.
The Snake River bottom between Deadman’s Bar and Ditch Creek is closed. Also, Wyoming Game and Fish Elk hunt area 79 is closed “to limit harvest pressure on northern migratory and resident elk,” according to a park press release regarding the hunt.
Four hundred permits have been issued for the program.
Admitted hunters must carry their state license for elk hunt area 75, conservation stamp, elk special management permit and 2021 elk reduction program permit. They can use only non-lead ammunition and will also be limited in the number of cartridges they can carry per day.
The use of archery, handguns and other non-centerfire ammunition rifles is not permitted. Harvest is restricted to cows and calves.
The park encourages visitors to wear bright colors while the elk reduction program is underway.
