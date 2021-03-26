Graduating high school seniors eyeing the University of Wyoming for their college of choice can look forward to a normal freshman year after university officials announced that classes will resume in-person at maximum capacity, and in-person student engagement programs and sporting events will resume for the fall semester.
The university’s board of trustees voted last week to fully reopen the university, according to a written statement from UW. The twin positives of encouraging COVID-19 case numbers and wider vaccine availability allowed the university to speed up its plans of making 2021’s fall semester look more like a traditional school year.
The fully reopened university will still operate “consistent with the health policy guidelines and directives of the state and federal governments regarding COVID-19,” according to the UW’s written statement.
UW President Ed Seidel acknowledged that it’s impossible to predict the future, but he and university officials are hopeful for a “pre-pandemic campus environment for the fall semester,” which begins Aug. 23.
“Unless there’s a dramatic, unexpected development — such as an outbreak of some new dangerous COVID variant that is resistant to the new vaccines — we’ll be back fully in person this fall,” Seidel said in the statement.
The number of total active COVID-19 cases in the UW community at the time of the announcement was eight, including four students living off-campus and four employees living off-campus. COVID-19 testing has shown a reduction in the percentage of positive cases from 0.34% of the samples taken at the start of the spring semester to a 0.06% positivity rate recorded last week, according to the university’s statement.
The statement said that university officials weren’t certain whether face masks requirements will continue for the fall.
The current semester will see modest relaxations in the COVID-19 restrictions, such as allowing students to return to campus residence halls after returning from the university’s abbreviated spring break and some faculty members being allowed to continue or convert to in-person classes for the rest of the semester.
Current COVID-19 restrictions, like required face masks, social distancing and COVID-19 testing, will continue throughout the remainder of this semester, including the university’s planned in-person commencement ceremonies May 14-15.
