Family of celebrated coach pays tribute after COVID-19 death

Coach Phil Russell, center, laughs during the ceremony to rename Ogden High School's basketball court after him on Feb. 11, 2011. Russell was memorialized Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in a small, private ceremony in front of family and some friends. The family hopes to hold a larger celebration of life once it's safe to do so in the COVID-19 pandemic. (Erin Hooley/Standard-Examiner via AP)