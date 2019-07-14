AURORA, Colo. — Friends and family of the late “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV show co-star Beth Chapman gathered in Colorado on Saturday where they remembered her as tough and irreverent, yet full of love even for some of the fugitives she helped apprehend.
Funeral services were held in Chapman’s home state after she died last month at the age of 51 in Hawaii, where she lived with her family. She had been battling cancer for about two years.
Chapman and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman starred in the A&E show until it was canceled in 2012. The show followed the couple as they apprehended people who avoided arrest warrants.
They later starred in Country Music Television’s “Dog & Beth: On the Hunt.”
