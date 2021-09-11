The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 83 to end the week, according to Department of Health figures.
The department’s regular coronavirus update showed the state received reports of 605 new laboratory-confirmed cases Thursday, along with 208 new reports of probable cases.
At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases grew by 730, leaving the state with 4,107 active cases, an increase of 83 from Thursday.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases in the state, 787; Laramie County had 391; Campbell County had 349; Fremont had 324; Uinta had 295; Sheridan had 267; Park had 198; Converse had 152; Lincoln had 151; Teton had 125; Albany had 107; Carbon had 97; Hot Springs had 93; Goshen had 88; Crook and Washakie had 63; Big Horn had 55; Platte had 51; Sublette had 42; Johnson had 37; Weston had 35, and Niobrara had 25.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 80,643 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March of 2020. Of those, 75,657 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus declined by five on Friday, falling from 217 to 212.
The highest number of patients was found at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 50, followed by the Wyoming Medical Center with 38.
