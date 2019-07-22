JACKSON (WNE) — Deputies arrested Michael Lynch on Friday afternoon after they found him hiding under his girlfriend’s bed in East Jackson.
Lynch was wanted on a felony warrant for skipping court on burglary and theft charges.
A nationwide warrant for his arrest was issued last week, and Teton County Circuit Court Judge James Radda issued a $100,000 warrant Thursday because Lynch skipped court again, records state.
Teton County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Lynch has been living in Driggs, Idaho, but they spotted his truck at Agatha Teti’s residence Friday morning, and they ended up arresting both of them.
Teti’s official charge is accessory, a felony.
Lynch, a local contractor, was arrested in late June because police suspect that he stole $50,000 worth of items from his landlord’s house while the homeowner was out of town.
Police have since connected Lynch to unsolved burglaries from 2018, Platt said.
“We ran a search warrant in Idaho and identified another three victims,” Platt said.
Deputies have recovered more stolen property from Lynch’s storage unit, they said.
Lynch originally became a suspect after his former landlord returned home from an extended trip and noticed several high-dollar items missing from his Jackson house.
In June, the 36-year-old was caught selling the landlord’s stolen coins in Idaho Falls, records state.
Deputies believe Lynch stole high-dollar silver and gold coins, pills, computer hard drives, computer software, family memorabilia from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, jewelry — including the victim’s deceased wife’s wedding ring — artwork, musical instruments, Navajo rugs, radio equipment, a rifle, and two pistols.
