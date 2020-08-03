Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.