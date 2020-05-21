CODY (WNE) — The Cody School District’s committee evaluating textbooks recently dismissed a proposal to add textbooks comparing intelligent design and evolution to the middle school curriculum.
The committee, composed of school teachers, administration and parents, unanimously moved to dismiss the complaint by Cody resident Amy Law, who has taught classical education for the past five years and holds a pre-med degree.
The committee then recommended the purchase of high school and middle school books that had been delayed by the complaint.
The Cody School Board reviewed the decision at Tuesday’s board meeting and unanimously approved the recommendation of the committee to purchase the two textbooks.
Teachers said the issue with adding textbooks on intelligent design was it wasn’t in the curriculum. However, they do make an effort to have students think critically about what they’re being taught, and teachers don’t discount the possibility of alternate ideas.
Cody High School science teacher Dean Olenik said science teachers lean on state science standards when deciding what to teach and which books to use. When they approach evolution, they teach it as a theory not fact.
In science studies, a theory is determined by using the scientific process and thus includes a large degree of evidence.
