SHERIDAN (WNE) — Wyoming residents don’t need to leave the house to use their library — it is there 24/7 online. A Wyoming library card opens up a world of resources through GoWYLD.net that can be accessed from a home computer or electronic device.
With a library card from any Wyoming public or community college library, card holders can read an ebook from cloudLibrary, enjoy a digital magazine or audiobook from RBDigital, brush up on a foreign language with Pronunciator, learn a new computer or career skill with Learning Express Library, or reinforce their children’s reading skills with Bookflix.
These are just some of the many electronic resources in GoWYLD.net available to library card holders from home just by logging in with a library card number and PIN. Card holders who don’t know their PIN or need assistance can call or email their local library, which may also have additional resources available that aren’t on this list.
Resources in GoWYLD.net are supported by the Wyoming State Library, University of Wyoming and local libraries. In addition, federal funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Services supports these services in part.
