CHEYENNE (WNE) — The show won’t go on this year for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in Cheyenne, but a modified air show will still take place this Cheyenne Day.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Director Tim Barth told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday evening that at least one of the airplane mechanics who is required to accompany the F-16s that make up the Thunderbirds has tested positive for COVID-19. That has caused the aerial demonstration team to cancel its participation in the July 22 Wings Over Warren Airshow.
The 90th Missile Wing Public Affairs Office responsible for the show could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening, but Col. Brian L. Rico, commander of the 90th Maintenance Group at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, confirmed the news.
“They did cancel. It’s extremely unfortunate, and we are very disappointed; however, the air show is not canceled,” Rico told the WTE. “We still have an F-22 demo and an F-35 demo, so that will be a first for Cheyenne, those are the Air Force’s newest jets. It’s going to be phenomenal. … Even if they bring one, people will be amazed.”
Rico said the base is working on getting another demonstration team to also participate in the event, but that’s not certain yet. It’s confirmed, however, that there will also be a B-1 and B-2 flyover during the national anthem at the start of the event.
