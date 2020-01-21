CODY (WNE) — While visitation to Yellowstone National Park still exceeded 4 million in 2019 that was the lowest number of attendees since 2014.
The final total for last year was 4,020,287 compared to 2018’s 4,114,999. That was a 2.3 percent decline.
In 2014, attendance was 3,513,486, then there was a huge jump in 2015 when the total surpassed 4 million for the first time. That year’s record was 4,097,710 and visitation has not dipped below 4 million since.
The one-year record of 4,257,177 was established in 2016 during the celebration of the National Park Service’s 100th anniversary.
In 2017, when attendance was 4,116,525 the eclipse of the sun brought extra people to Wyoming and Yellowstone.
The number of people entering Yellowstone through the East Gate from Cody also was lower in 2019, with 6,473 checking in during October compared to 6,280 in 2018, a year of heavy construction at Fishing Bridge. In 2015, for the same month it was 11,609 in 2015.
The East Gate typically closes during the first week in November and has no entry for vehicles in December, so October is the last full month of the year when people regularly travel through.
“It’s hard to speculate why numbers are slightly down,” a Park Service spokesman said of the overall 2019 total. “But there were weather related road closures in February, September and October. Some roads were closed for 10 days in October. This may have contributed to the decrease.”
