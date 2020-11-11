JACKSON — Wyoming is embarking on a broad public review of its elk-feeding program, and the effort is starting off with an open-ended call for public input.
The culmination of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department planning process will be an overarching management plan for 22 state-run feedgrounds, west of the Continental Divide. Elk congregate on the feedgrounds, where the state feeds the wildlife in winter to prevent conflicts with livestock.
The long look at feedgrounds follows the agency’s recently redone chronic wasting disease plan, which deliberately did not contemplate feedgrounds. Instead, the practice of feeding elk will be examined holistically in the separate upcoming process.
“We’ll look at all aspects of feedgrounds, disease, management — everything,” Game and Fish deputy wildlife chief Scott Edberg told the Jackson Hole Daily.
Currently the agency lacks a feedground management plan, although Game and Fish spokesman Mark Gocke pointed out they are addressed piecemeal through agency policies and brucellosis planning documents.
Elk feeding is a historic practice that’s been a part of the winter landscape in Jackson Hole for more than a century, dating to even before the 1912 formation of the National Elk Refuge. The state started formalizing its efforts in 1929 and by the 1960s established most of the current feedlots, which attract and sustain nearly 20,000 elk each winter.
Although feeding of wild ungulates persists in Wyoming, the practice has largely fallen off everywhere else. Elk feedgrounds are the repeated target of litigation and have been condemned by wildlife organizations, scientists and neighboring states concerned about the spread of chronic wasting disease. But supporters have included big-game outfitters and hunters who benefit from having more elk on the landscape, and cattle ranchers who don’t have to deal with more dispersed elk herds marauding their haystacks.
Edberg didn’t indicate whether the upcoming public review and management plan would be geared toward change.
“I think the goal is for us to listen to the public,” Edberg said, “see what we need for elk management and come up with a long-term management plan to address elk feedgrounds.”
There are two phases to the upcoming process, and it’s starting off with a series of virtual public meetings. They will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1; 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 2; 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2; and 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 3. Register at WGFD.wyo.gov/Get-Involved/elk-feedgrounds, where there will also be instructions on commenting.
Grand Teton National Park, the Bridger-Teton National Forest, National Elk Refuge and the Bureau of Land Management will participate in the meetings. The public will be allowed to weigh in and ask about matters such as what they would like to see unfold during “phase two” of the planning process. It’s not yet decided whether Game and Fish will devise a statewide working group, similar to its approach for preparing the chronic wasting disease plan.
There’s no predetermined timeline for completing and implementing Game and Fish’s first elk feedground management plan. Eventually the document will have to be cleared by the agency’s commission.
“This is a very important issue for the state, for the people of Wyoming, for the nation, for elk,” Edberg said. “The last thing we want to do is rush this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.