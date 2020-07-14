RIVERTON (WNE) — Accused of ring-leading the captivity of two women, Fremont County resident Basil Blackburn has been sentenced to a prison term that could last nine years.
He has been ordered to serve between 52 and 108 months in prison.
Blackburn, 33, was charged in April 2019 with conspiracy to commit unlawful confinement, after two women told Riverton Police Department agents that Blackburn and others trapped and beat them in an apartment on College Hill in Riverton.
“This victims in this case experienced a significant amount of trauma,” said Fremont County Attorney Patrick LeBrun at thesentencing hearing, where he advocated for a five-to-10 year sentence for Blackburn. “They were at times hit, at times kicked; one of the ladies was burned with a cigarette. They were tased.”
Blackburn’s defense attorney, Elisabeth Trefonas of Teton County, said the case was too murky to gather many assumptions.
Though at first the women told police they were abused and not allowed to leave the apartment, Trefonas said they’d later tell defense investigators they didn’t leave because they were “so drunk it was dangerous.”
Conflicting evidence on both sides and the shifting perspectives and locations of the victims in the case led to a legal situation known as an Alford plea. Blackburn accepted the plea agreement offered to him, in which the prosecution capped the 20-year maximum sentence at 10 years, but he did not admit to confining the women.
