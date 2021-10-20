The deaths of 56 Wyoming residents over the last two months have been tied to coronavirus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The department said Tuesday the deaths which occurred in September and October brought the state’s coronavirus fatality toll to 1,136 since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
Nine deaths were reported among Natrona County residents, five men and four women, and seven were hospitalized for treatment.
Campbell County reported eight residents died in September and October, five women and three men, while eight Sheridan County residents, five women and three men, also died within the last two months.
Victims also included six Laramie County residents, three men and three women, five Fremont County residents, three men and two women, and four Big Horn County residents, three men and one woman.
Other victims included a Converse County man, two Goshen County men, a Johnson County man, a Sheridan County man and woman, two Sublette County men, two Sweetwater County men, a Sweetwater County woman, a Teton County woman, two Washakie County women, a Washakie County man and a Weston County man.
The announcement was made as the state reported the number of active coronavirus cases in the state declined by 61 on Tuesday from Monday to total 3,064.
