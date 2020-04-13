SHERIDAN (WNE) — After just more than one week as a missing person, 28-year-old Sergei Mindham was found dead about a half mile from his vehicle in the Bighorn Mountains.
Information about the cause and manner of death is not yet publicly available, Johnson County Undersheriff Patrick Monroe said.
Johnson County, Washakie County and Sheridan County search and rescue teams participated in a ground search that led to finding Mindham Wednesday, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. A private citizen assisted in the search with a helicopter.
On March 30, Johnson County law enforcement was advised of a missing person out of Sheridan County, with a description of Mindham’s vehicle and last known location.
GPS information indicated he last used his cellphone March 26, the day he failed to report to work. Coordinates from the call led to the Hunter Corrals/Paradise Guest Ranch area. A search revealed no evidence of Mindham’s presence or his vehicle.
April 2, JCSO and U.S. Forest Service staff conducted a search along Keno Creek Trail and Rock Creek, with no results.
April 7, law enforcement received a report that a citizen had seen the vehicle listed in the missing person report on the Billy Creek access road in the Bighorn Mountains, 14.5 miles from where Mindham last used his cellphone.
Law enforcement verified the vehicle was in fact Mindham’s and found it stuck in the snow with no indications of recent human activity in the immediate vicinity.
The final search began in the late afternoon of April 7, until other counties joined the search and Mindham was discovered during a ground search April 8.
