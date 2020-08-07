Linda Merigliano and Lesley Williams Gomez of the Bridger-Teton National Forest take apart a newly-built campfire ring last Wednesday in the Toppings Lake dispersed camping area just east of Grand Teton National Park. With national park campsites filling every day, campers are spilling into "dispersed" forest areas, often finding themselves more densely-packed than they would be in the valley's developed campgrounds.