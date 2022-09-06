SHERIDAN — From the possibility of heat stroke and inclement weather to the significant fire risk, the later summer months bring certain risks for those living in the Rocky Mountain West. Luckily, experts offer a wide range of guidance to encourage everyone to enjoy the end of the season.
“One of the things that I think most people like to do when they are outside is enjoying an alcoholic beverage,” Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said. “In the heat of summer, that is a dangerous proposition.”
Thompson stressed the dehydration that alcohol causes. Alcohol is a diuretic, causing all of the fluids in the body to be removed through the renal system.
It is important to drink water along with the alcoholic beverage due to the problems dehydration brings. From nausea to death, dehydration can escalate fast, making it an essential consideration during the heat.
Nearing the record high of 107, Sheridan has had a very warm summer compared to previous years. In this case, drinking water and eating full meals is a must when high temperatures hit the plains.
Caring for oneself will ward off heat exhaustion and heatstroke, both of which, if left untreated, can cause death as well.
Along with water, finding shade is another method to keep away the extreme heat.
For individuals who have pets, Thompson emphasized the importance of taking care of them as well, keeping them out of crowded areas and providing food and water.
“Hot surfaces, direct sunlight and tons of people is not a great combination for pets,” Thompson said.
When taking the festivities to the backcountry, experts recommend having the proper equipment, and plan for extreme circumstances.
Essentials include the following:
- Food
- Cooking supplies
- Comfortable shoes
- Tent
- Weather-appropriate clothing
- Emergency and hygiene supplies
- Water, methods to cleaning water
- Blankets or sleeping bag
The Wyoming Ready app provides detailed checklists and resources for advice on safely taking on the wilderness. It also details preparedness for various severe weather conditions.
Experts recommend telling other family members or friends where you’re going and designate a return time with friends and family.
Other traditional summer pastimes — such as cooking s’mores or telling ghost stories — center around campfires; however, this comes with its own set of responsibilities.
Sheridan County Fire Warden Chris Thomas stressed the importance of keeping any campfire manageable, having the correct tools and always watching the fire.
“Always have adequate water and tools when using a fire,” Thomas said. “We work better with shovels than just sticks and rocks.”
Wildlife can also pose risks while recreating in the summer months.
“Always be prepared and be aware of your surroundings when it comes to snakes,” Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize said. “Make sure that you are not quiet in any way.”
There are very few deadly snakes that live in Wyoming; however, if a pet, for example, gets struck, most veterinarians do carry anti-venom for animals. To prevent all bites, Ludikhuize recommends individuals stay on the paths and not venture into the tall brush.
Other animals such as bears, mountain lions and moose need to be observed with caution.
When approached by a bear, to prevent an attack, make oneself look larger. In the event that the bear goes to attack an individual, with grizzly bears, the best method is laying on the ground stomach down, clasping the hands behind the neck to protect oneself.
When confronted with a black bear, one should try to escape into a car or building.
If that is not possible, fighting back is one’s best option, according to the National Park Service.
Similar to responding to a bear encounter, when faced with a mountain lion, make oneself look larger.
If the mountain lion proceeds, throw rocks at it, aiming for the head. The best way to prevent a fatality is fighting back and protecting one’s neck and throat.
One of the most common encounters with a moose happens to those fishing near the willows. If it is possible to place a tree between oneself and the moose, that is the best option. Generally, once the moose believes individuals are far enough away, it will leave them alone.
With all of the wildlife in the mountains and the backcountry, the best way to prevent these encounters is traveling with larger groups. It is also important to not leave food or garbage out in one’s campsite that will eventually attract bears.
Going to and from the mountain, it is important to make sure that trailers are hooked up properly.
Chains on a trailer that hit the pavement can cause grass fires along the road. Although the side of the road is mowed down, it can still cause a substantial fire, Thomas said.
Trailers can also cause fires through the tires and brakes heating up, loss of axle lubricant and electrical problems.
There are a plethora of ways a trailer can cause a fire. Ultimately, owners need to maintain their trailers and keep them in good condition to allow for continued safe trips.
Typically, the summer months are also categorized by a substantial number of thunderstorms.
“Wyoming has more deaths per capita than any other state due to lightning strikes,” Ludikhuize said. “It is important that people make sure that if they see or hear lightning or thunder to seek shelter.”
Most of the lightning fatalities occur in the mountains, totaling eight deaths and 70 injuries from 1996 to 2013, according to the National Weather Service.
Whether one is backpacking in the mountains or taking a stroll on a local walk path, the final summer months can provide an excess amount of safety concerns from heat exhaustion to snakes.
As long as individuals take measures to keep these risks at bay, the last summer months can be a memorable time. Most of the precautionary actions are common daily occurrences such as drinking water and eating proper meals. Others include more detailed planning, such as packing for a backpacking trip. Although risks such as thunderstorms may drive people inside, it is important to enjoy the summer heat before the first snow covers the fields.
This story was published on Sept. 3, 2022.
