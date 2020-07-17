LYMAN (WNE) — The 2020 Fort Bridger Rendezvous was canceled by the Rendezvous Board July 11 in a joint meeting held with state site officials.
Fort Bridger Historical Site Director Linley Mayer was out and about in Fort Bridger Saturday informing the businesses and had plans to do the same in Lyman and Mountain View.
This is the first time in the 48-year history of the Rendezvous that this action was necessary. It follows on the footsteps of numerous event cancelations throughout Wyoming and elsewhere. The Fort Bridger Rendezvous and black powder shoot brings to life the mountain man era when hardy men went West to trap beaver, the preferred material for hats for city gents in the east in the early 1800s. The era was short-lived as silk top hats became the norm.
According to the post Saturday by the Rendezvous board, they stated, “It is with great sadness and a heavy hearts that we must announce the cancellation of the 2020 Fort Bridger Rendezvous.
This was a very hard decision and was based on two main factors: The sheer amount of extra work and expense that would be needed to comply with all current health regulations; Along with that, the board has spent the last 48 years making sure that the rendezvous keeps up to, and is held to the highest historical standards. It is a simple fact, if the Rendezvous was to be held this year, we could not maintain those standards with the restrictions and requirements placed upon us. Believe me, that we are just as disappointed to write this as you are to read it.”
