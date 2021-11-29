Teton park moves all campsites to web booking
JACKSON (WNE) — Reservations for all Grand Teton National Park and John D. Rockefeller Memorial Parkway campsites will be made via the Recreation.gov booking platform starting with the 2022 summer season.
Teton park campgrounds will no longer be reservable through local campground call centers or websites.
“Visitors are strongly encouraged to plan ahead and reserve early,” a park press release said.
Some campgrounds moved to the online platform for the 2021 summer season. Now, the Colter Bay RV Park and Tent Village and the Headwaters Campground and RV Park, previously reservable through Grand Teton Lodge Company, are migrating to Recreation.gov.
Those locations — along with Colter Bay, Gros Ventre, Jenny Lake, Lizard Creek and Signal Mountain campgrounds — will be available for booking on a six-month rolling basis.
A limited number of sites will be held back at the Colter Bay and Gros Ventre campgrounds for reservations on a 14-day rolling basis, but “reservations are expected to fill quickly,” the park press release said.
Fremont County commissioners, fire district, sheriff pledge to solve differences over dispatch service
RIVERTON (WNE) —The Fremont County Fire Protection District hasn’t paid fees it owes for emergency dispatch service in more than a year.
Fremont County Commission Chairman Travis Becker questioned Fremont County Fire Protection District Chief Craig Haslam about the default –– which apparently is intentional –– during the commission meeting Tuesday.
By the end of the discussion, Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee had offered to Haslam and the commission to work through Haslam’s concerns with dispatch by re-forming a steering committee of stakeholders.
Haslam said his department had been promised a portion of dispatch designated specifically for fire and emergency medical services.
“This has never happened,” said Haslam, save for “one short period in there.”
The fire chief noted that the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has had almost continual trouble keeping its dispatch department staffed. Fremont County dispatch always has announced county fire calls. However, in 2012 the county commission opted to move the entire dispatch operation into an enterprise fund, which FSO was to facilitate, with funding from all users.
In a later interview with The Ranger, Lee also acknowledged a difficulty in staffing the communications department. He said the bargain “was made many years ago at the inception” of the county-run system.
Since then, he said, the staffing situation has been a huge impediment.
Haslam noted further at the meeting that dispatch services to responders in Hudson do not function smoothly.
