Coronavirus case count in Wyoming by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 9 a.m. Monday, June 15

Albany: 25

Big Horn: 9

Campbell: 32

Carbon: 13

Converse: 14

Crook: 6

Fremont: 276

Goshen: 4

Hot Springs: 9

Johnson: 14

Laramie: 129

Lincoln: 11

Natrona: 73

Niobrara: 1

Park: 5

Platte: 1

Sheridan: 15

Sublette: 1

Sweetwater: 32

Teton: 74

Uinta: 77

Washakie: 34

Weston: 1

Total 856

Unconfirmed probable cases of coronavirus by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 9 a.m. Monday, June 15

Albany: 2

Big Horn: 2

Campbell: 13

Carbon: 9

Converse: 10

Crook: 0

Fremont: 32

Goshen: 1

Hot Springs: 3

Johnson: 4

Laramie: 67

Lincoln: 4

Natrona: 14

Niobrara: 1

Park: 0

Platte: 0

Sheridan: 4

Sublette: 2

Sweetwater: 8

Teton: 31

Uinta: 11

Washakie: 5

Weston: 0

Total: 223

Probable cases identified as people who had direct contact with a person with a confirmed case of coronavirus and who is showing symptoms of the disease but has not been tested.

Coronavirus recoveries by county

As reported by the Wyoming Department of Health, 9 a.m. Monday, June 15

Albany: 21

Big Horn: 7

Campbell: 28

Carbon: 14

Converse: 24

Crook: 5

Fremont: 240

Goshen: 5

Hot Springs: 12

Johnson: 17

Laramie: 186

Lincoln: 15

Natrona: 72

Niobrara: 2

Park: 2

Platte 1

Sheridan: 16

Sublette: 3

Sweetwater: 28

Teton: 99

Uinta: 19

Washakie: 21

Weston: 1

Total: 838