CHEYENNE (WNE) — A Coloradan accused of shooting another man in the head in Pine Bluffs pleaded not guilty in court in Cheyenne on Thursday.
Rodrigo Vigner Turcios Romero, also known as Yigner Rodrigo Turcios Romero, entered his plea in Laramie County District Court through a translator.
Turcios Romero is accused of shooting and killing Olvin Yonairo Montoya Ramirez, 37, also of Colorado, over Labor Day weekend.
As of Thursday afternoon, Turcios Romero remained in custody at the Laramie County jail. His bond was set at $500,000 cash.
Laramie County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched the afternoon of Sept. 4 to the 300 block of County Road 161 for a reported assault with a gun. They found Montoya in a garage with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to a probable cause affidavit. He was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where he died.
A witness said Turcios Romero was visiting the witness’ home; they were drinking beer and talking about Turcios Romero’s relationship issues. Montoya arrived later. The three apparently had worked together.
The witness said Turcios Romero’s girlfriend arrived and “demanded” the keys to her vehicle from Turcios Romero, who gave them to her, and she “left at a high rate of speed.”
Turcios Romero pulled a small handgun from his waistband and “said something like ‘This is what you get’ before shooting (Montoya) once,” the affidavit says.
The witness went inside his house, where he told his family to lock the doors and call 911. Turcios Romero reportedly went to the front door and yelled for his keys, which the witness said he did not have, telling Turcios Romero to leave. Turcios Romero then got on the witness’ son’s bike and rode away, the witness said.
Turcios Romero surrendered to law enforcement the following day. He admitted to detectives that he’d shot Montoya. He said he didn’t know why he did it.
Judge Thomas Campbell scheduled a jury trial to start March 13.
This story was published on Nov. 4, 2022.
