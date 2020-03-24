CHEYENNE (WNE) – It’s unclear if Wyoming’s public schools will reopen in two weeks as planned – or what a delay could mean for the 93,832 students enrolled.
So far, it’s meant canceling the annual statewide assessment, known as WY-TOPP.
About a week ago, soon after health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the state, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow and Gov. Mark Gordon recommended that all of Wyoming’s 48 school districts close through April 3. Within days, the majority, including LCSD1 and LCSD2 heeded the warning.
The unexpected time outside of the classroom, however, “really jeopardizes the validity and reliability of any statewide assessment at this time,” Balow said.
The state has administered WY-TOPP for two years, and uses it to collect data on how closely students in grades three through eight perform to grade level.
Moving forward, it will reuse last year’s data in place of this year’s missing data. Balow said that’s because at this point in the school year, “We’re too close to the assessment window, and we’re not even sure if we’re opening the schools back up in time for (WY-TOPP).”
Balow – along with numerous other state education chiefs – obtained waivers from the U.S. Department of Education on Friday that allows Wyoming to skip testing this spring.
Monday evening, the state Department of Education released a memo saying it has canceled all March dates for the ACT, but recommends administering an online version April 21. The state is also working with ACT to investigate the possibility of giving the test in May or next fall. The College Board, which oversees the AP program, has announced that it will deliver tests online.
