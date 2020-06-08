CHEYENNE (WNE) — Following the cancellation of this year’s Cheyenne Frontier Days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheyenne simply won’t be the same this July.
But at least one annual tradition – the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds air show – is scheduled to carry on.
The current plan is to hold the air show at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, which last year hosted the event for the first time since 1993.
As in previous years, the F-16s that make up the Thunderbirds fleet are tentatively slated to arrive in Cheyenne on a Monday – July 20 this year – then perform their full show Wednesday, July 22, though those dates could still change.
Cheyenne Regional Airport Director Tim Barth told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that “we know (the show) is going to happen,” adding more details on the show will be available in coming weeks.
“We want to do this to make people feel good and be able to get out and enjoy a sense of community,” Barth said Friday.
Air Force Col. Brian Rico, military liaison to the CFD General Committee, said the organizers are exploring every option to ensure they can hold the air show this summer.
“This year might be a little different if we have to social-distance people,” Rico said. “It might end up being a sort of drive-in movie theatre type of show.”
