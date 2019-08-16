CHEYENNE (WNE) – A man who excessively spanked his two stepdaughters and isolated them from friends and family was sentenced Thursday in Laramie County District Court.
Joshua D. Bliesner, 31, pleaded guilty without a plea agreement to two charges of physical child abuse and two charges of mental child abuse.
District Judge Peter H. Froelicher sentenced him to a total of 10 years probation, with no contact permitted with the two victims. He has an underlying sentence of five to seven years in prison for each count of physical child abuse and three to five years for each count of mental child abuse. The latter also was suspended in lieu of probation.
The two victims, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old, read their victim impact statements to the court at the sentencing hearing.
The 13-year-old said Bliesner used spanking as a punishment, but in her mind, the punishment didn’t fit the crime. She detailed how Bliesner threw out all her belongings and made her sleep on the cold, downstairs living room floor.
Shortly after, her 11-year-old sister joined her in this punishment. The two detailed how Bliesner knew how to make spankings hurt the most, and they would have bruises and welts all over their bodies.
At sentencing, Bliesner said he hopes for reunification with the two girls and to apologize for what he did to them. But the girls expressed that they don’t want anything to do with him.
The 13-year-old victim said, “I hate him. I fear him. I’ve dreamed of me getting my revenge and nightmares of what he did to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.